

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, on Thursday reported a profit for fiscal 2022 versus loss last year, amidst a rise in revenue, firm operating performance, and higher deferred tax assets.



Today's report is subsequent to the preliminary results the company reported on March 9.



For the 12-month period, the Niestetal-headquartered firm reported a net income of 55.8 million euros, compared with a loss of 23.2 million euros of 2021. 'In addition to the good operating performance, higher deferred tax assets also contributed, increasing by 25.2 million euros due to the positive outlook for fiscal 2023,' the company said in statement.



Earnings before interest and taxes were at 31.9 million euros as against a loss of 33.2 million euros a year ago. EBITDA surged to 70 million euros from 8.5 million euros of previous year.



The Group's order backlog rose to 2.08 billion euros as of December 31, 2022 from 886.6 million euros at the end of 2021.



SMA group sales rose to 1.07 billion euros from last year's 983.4 million euros.



Jurgen Reinert, CEO of SMA Group, said: 'The supply situation for electronic components has gradually eased in the past fiscal year.Our measures to improve operating development have taken effect. The SMA group is thus well positioned for further profitable growth.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX