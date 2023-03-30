

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session amid receding concerns over the global banking sector.



The benchmark DAX jumped 166 points, or 1.1 percent, to 15,495 after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.



Q.beyond rose about half a percent. The Cloud and ICT provider said it expects higher revenues in fiscal 2023, while margin would be in line or above last year.



Solar technology manufacturer SMA Solar soared 16 percent after raising its annual growth targets for 2023.



Diagnostics specialist Stratec fell about 1 percent after publishing its final figures for 2022.



Media, services and education company Bertelsmann advanced 1.6 percent after forecasting stable operating profit and higher revenues in FY23.



