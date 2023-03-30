

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the 11th consecutive year, NASA has been ranked as the Best Place to Work in the U.S. Federal Government'S large agencies.



The rankings, announced by the Partnership for Public Service, reflect the U.S. space agency's dedication to pursue missions of discovery and exploration, including sending humans farther into space than ever before for the benefit of humanity, NASA said.



'In 2022, NASA unfolded the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope, achieved a watershed moment for planetary protection with DART impact, and took a giant leap in our journey back to the Moon and onward to Mars with launch and recovery of the Artemis I flight test. These missions - and every NASA mission - are an achievement made possible by our unrivaled team,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. 'The passion and precision of our workforce makes NASA the best place to work in the federal government. Together, we are poised to accomplish more daring feats with new advancements, more scientific contributions on Earth and in the heavens, and more incredible technological breakthroughs that will help shape the 21st century,' he added.



The Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings are based on responses to the Office of Personnel Management's annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey from 557,778 federal workers and an additional 326,300 employees at 14 agencies.



This year, the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group, in collaboration with The Washington Post, released an advanced look at a portion of the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings and data.



The rankings measure whether employees would recommend their agencies as good places to work and whether they are satisfied with their jobs and organizations.



This special edition featured the rankings of the top 10 agencies in four categories - large, midsize, and small agencies as well their subcomponents.



Government Accountability Office was adjudged the Best Place to Work among midsize agencies with an employee engagement and satisfaction score of 87.7 out of 100.



Congressional Budget Office is the Best Place to Work among small agencies, earning an employee engagement and satisfaction score of 88.9 out of 100.



The Office of Negotiations and Restructuringwas ranked as the Best Place to Work among subcomponent agencies with an employee engagement and satisfaction score of 96.5 out of 100.



In addition to the top-ranked agencies, the survey released government-wide employee ratings on several workplace issues, such as employee perceptions of their work-life balance, how employees feel about the performance of their agency and work unit, and whether they understand their agency's goals and priorities, and agree with performance feedback.



Most of the data used to develop the rankings was collected in June and July 2022.



During that timeframe, agency leaders were making difficult decisions about whether employees should return to the office or work remotely part- or full-time due to the pandemic, leaving the workforce in flux. Employees also were uncertain about pay raises for 2023 amid soaring inflation, while a number of agencies faced increased demands to implement major legislative initiatives.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX