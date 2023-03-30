

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jetson Electric Bikes has recalled about 53,000 hoverboards as the product's lithium-ion batteries can overheat and cause fires. The recalled product has caused the deaths of two girls.



The company has recalled 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery packs in the hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



A 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died in a fire on April 1, 2022 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. The Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire. The fire then spread from the room of origin to other portions of the house, resulting in the deaths of the two girls and smoke inhalation injuries to the girls' parents.



There have been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames.



CPSC and Jetson are urging consumers to immediately stop using and stop charging the recalled 42-volt version of the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Jetson for a full refund.



The recalled hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from August 2018 through June 2019 and at www.ridejetson.com from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $100 and $150.



