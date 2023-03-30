

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lexmark Ventures has recalled about 26,830 Solexio hair stylers due to electrocution or shock hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cord on the hair stylers can detach if the unit is dropped, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to users.



The recall involves Solexio STYLR Hair Stylers, which can be used to straighten hair. They are black with either a pink or gray colored handle, controls and lock switches with matching color on the power cord.



Affected models have a date code between 147 and 253. The date code is the middle three numbers of the serial number, which starts with 8081.



The product was sold online at www.solexio.com and at professional salons and trade shows from December 2021 through February 2023 for about $300.



The company has asked its consumers to immediately stop using the recalled hair stylers and contact Solexio or the retailer or distributor from whom they purchased the product for a full refund.



