

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - World's leading steel company, ArcelorMittal (MT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to strengthen partnership in steelmaking and decarbonisation. The MOU between ArcelorMittal and JBIC builds on their existing business relationship, which includes JBIC's financing in support of ArcelorMittal's joint ventures with Nippon Steel Corporation in India and the United States.



In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX