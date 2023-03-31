

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Delta Enterprise Corp. is recalling about 43,380 units of 2-in-1 outdoor kids swings citing fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recalled swings were manufactured in China and sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com and www.deltachildren.com from March 2022 through October 2022 for between $20 and $33.



This recall involves 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing with model numbers SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW. The swings are made of plastic and have a bucket seat with a three-point safety harness and a high back that has a silhouette of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse or PAW Patrol on top.



The swing is recommended for children ages 9 months through 4 years old and holds up to 50 pounds.



According to the agency, the swing seat restraint straps can break, posing a fall hazard to young children.



The recall was initiated after the firm received seven reports of swing seat restraint straps breaking. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recall.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings and contact Delta Enterprisefor free replacement straps.



