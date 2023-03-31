

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE(NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, on Friday reported a wider loss for 2022, amidst adverse macroeconomic conditions, supply shortages in production and installation. However, the company recorded a rise in sales.



Today's report is subsequent to the preliminary results the company published on March 9.



For the 12-month period, the company posted a consolidated loss of 497.8 million euros, higher than 230.2 million euros loss recorded for 2021.



EBITDA was a loss of 244.3 million euros versus a profit of 52.7 million euros of previous year.



EBITDA margin stood at -4.3 percent, versus previous year's 1 percent.



Capital expenditure rose to 204.8 million euros from 168.7 million euros of last year.



Sales, however, improved to 5.693 billion euros from 5.444 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2023, the Group expects sales of 5.6 billion euros to 6.1 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of - 2 percent to 3 percent.



Nordex said considering the positive outlook in its core European market as well as the U.S., it remains on track to achieve its medium-term strategic target of an EBITDA margin of 8 percent.



