ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE(NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, on Friday reported a wider loss for 2022, amidst adverse macroeconomic conditions, supply shortages in production and installation. However, the company recorded a rise in sales.
Today's report is subsequent to the preliminary results the company published on March 9.
For the 12-month period, the company posted a consolidated loss of 497.8 million euros, higher than 230.2 million euros loss recorded for 2021.
EBITDA was a loss of 244.3 million euros versus a profit of 52.7 million euros of previous year.
EBITDA margin stood at -4.3 percent, versus previous year's 1 percent.
Capital expenditure rose to 204.8 million euros from 168.7 million euros of last year.
Sales, however, improved to 5.693 billion euros from 5.444 billion euros a year ago.
Looking ahead, for the full year 2023, the Group expects sales of 5.6 billion euros to 6.1 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of - 2 percent to 3 percent.
Nordex said considering the positive outlook in its core European market as well as the U.S., it remains on track to achieve its medium-term strategic target of an EBITDA margin of 8 percent.
