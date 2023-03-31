

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Friday after data showed Britain's economy grew modestly at the end of 2022 to avoid a technical recession.



Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, after a first estimate of nil growth was revised, the Office for National Statistics reported. This followed a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter.



The marginal growth at the end of the year helped the economy to avoid a technical recession that is defined as two consecutive quarters of fall in output.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,629 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.



In corporate news, funeral service provider Dignity fell about half a percent after posting a FY loss.



3i Infrastructure was moving higher after reporting half-yearly income in line with expectations.



