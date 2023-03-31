

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased less-than-expected in March to the lowest level in six months amid a sharp slowdown in energy costs, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 5.6 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 6.3 percent rise in February. That was just above the 5.5 percent increase expected by economists.



The downward trend in inflation was largely driven by the developments in energy. The annual price growth in energy moderated notably from 14.1 percent in February to 4.9 percent in March.



At the same time, food price inflation accelerated to 15.8 percent from 14.8 percent. Prices for manufactured goods advanced 4.8 percent, and those for services grew 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.8 percent in March, after a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month. The expected increase was 0.9 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also eased to 6.6 percent in March from 7.3 percent in the prior month. Economists were looking for an increase of 6.5 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.9 percent from February, when it grew 1.1 percent. That was just above the expected rise of 0.8 percent.



Separate official data showed that household consumption fell 0.8 percent monthly in February, reversing a 1.7 percent strong rebound in January.



The decline was largely led by a 1.2 percent fall in consumption of food goods and a 0.9 percent drop in manufactured products. Meanwhile, energy consumption rose slightly by 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Diese Aktien werden bald explodieren! Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat sechs spannende Aktien gefunden, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen. Sichern Sie sich jetzt diesen Report - kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken