

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia to depart immediately.



He made the call in the wake of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest in Russia.



He strongly condemned the Kremlin's continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish journalists and civil society voices.



The State Department's Level 4 Russia Travel Advisory has been in effect since February 13.



Separately, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Gershkovich.



She added that White House and State Department Officials spoke with Gershkovich's employer, the Wall Street Journal, and his family.



Wall Street Journal's Moscow reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in the eastern city of Yekaterinburg Wednesday.



Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said he was detained on suspicion of espionage, but the Journal denied the allegations.



Gershkovich's arrest is the latest incident in a crackdown in Russia on media, especially foreign news outlets, in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX