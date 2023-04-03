

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Laundress, a unit of Conopco Inc. d/b/a Unilever, has recalled around 800,00 units of fabric conditioners, including previously recalled units, citing a chemical hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The agency now said the recalled fabric conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



On December 1, 2022, the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based company had recalled about 730,000 units of fabric conditioners. An additional 13,000 units were sold in Canada.



Laundress had called back around 8 million laundry and household cleaning products, such as laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, citing risk of exposure to bacteria. The recall was initiated after 11 consumers reported Pseudomonas infections.



The newly recalled products were manufactured in the United States and sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale's, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide. They were sold from 2011 through November 2022 for between $1 and $20.



The latest recalled Laundress Fabric Conditioner products have 'The Laundress - New York' printed at the top of the label.



Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled fabric conditioners and contact The Laundress for instructions to receive a full refund.



Consumers who have previously requested a refund for these products in response to The Laundress' December 2022 recall and reimbursement program should not submit a new request.



