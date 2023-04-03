

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L), an engineering and environmental consultancy, announced Monday the appointment of Judith Cottrell as Chief Financial Officer with effect from the end of September 2023. She will join the Company and the Board on July 1.



Cottrell succeeds Ian Gibson, who will step down as CFO and from the Board, at the end of September 2023. Gibson will remain with the company to allow for a smooth transition of responsibilities and will continue until a date to be determined.



Cottrell, a former KPMG accountant, has more than 20 years' experience working in senior financial and operational roles. She was previously the Group Finance Director for RPS. Prior to that, she held various senior roles within the company, including Chief Executive of RPS's UK & Ireland consulting business and Group Strategy Director.



Before RPS, Cottrell worked at Ricardo as a Finance Director within Automotive and Industrial business unit, having originally joined AEA Technology, which Ricardo acquired in 2012.



