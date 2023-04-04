

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday, with banks and miners leading the surge.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,682, rising for a seventh consecutive session.



Bio-pharmaceutical firm OKYO Pharma plunged 14.5 percent as it announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month.



Renewi jumped 1.2 percent. The waste-to-product business expects its fiscal year-end profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations.



Wood products manufacturer Accsys Technologies rallied 1.8 percent after appointing a new CEO.



Banks such as Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered were seeing modest gains.



NatWest Group edged up slightly, a day after the U.K. government extended a deadline for reducing its stake in the bank by two years.



