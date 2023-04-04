

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has appointed Thomas Barry, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Controller, as the next Chief Financial Officer. Effective April 28th, Barry will succeed Sean Sullivan.



Since 2009, Barry has served as the Senior Vice President and Controller of SiriusXM and as the Chief Accounting Officer.



Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM said, 'Tom is an experienced leader who has played a key role on SiriusXM's finance team for the last fourteen years and we are confident he is the right person to serve as our next CFO.'



The company also reaffirmed its full year 2023 financial guidance provided on February 2, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX