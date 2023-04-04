

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices registered its biggest quarterly fall since late 2008, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



House prices slid 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter, which was the biggest sequential fall since the fourth quarter of 2008. This followed a 0.8 percent gain in the third quarter.



Compared with the last year, house prices increased 2.9 percent, much weaker than the 6.6 percent increase in the third quarter.



House prices in the EU27 decreased 1.5 percent on quarter and increased 3.6 percent from the prior year. The 1.5 percent fall was the sharpest decrease since the first quarter of 2009.



