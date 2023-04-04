

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that total U.S. sales for the first quarter rose 10.1 percent to 475,906 vehicles from 432,132 vehicles last year.



Car sales for the quarter increased 5.1 percent to 14,741 units and SUV sales increased 0.7 percent to 207,142 units, while Truck sales climbed 19.6 percent to 254,023 units from last year.



Ford' said its EV sales grew 41.0 percent in the first quarter on sales of 10,866 electric vehicles. F-150 Lightning sales totaled 4,291 pickups with production capacity actions on track to hit an annual production run rate of 150,000 this year.



Sales by Ford Pro of the E-Transit, America's best-selling electric van last year, climbed 62.7 percent. Reflecting downtime at the plant for changes to increase production, Mustang Mach-E sales were down.



Ford said it is increasing production capacity across Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro and will continue through the year to meet customer demand.



