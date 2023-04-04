

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tuesday said it was setting aside $8.9 billion to resolve all claims related to talc-based powders.



Johnson & Johnson announced that its subsidiary LTL Management LLC (LTL) has re-filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to obtain approval of a reorganization plan that will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation against the company and its affiliates in North America.



The company has agreed to contribute up to a present value of $8.9 billion, payable over 25 years, to resolve all the current and future talc claims, which is an increase of $6.9 billion over the $2 billion previously committed in connection with LTL's initial bankruptcy filing in October 2021. LTL also has secured commitments from over 60,000 current claimants to support a global resolution on these terms.



Johnson & Johnson and its other affiliates did not file for bankruptcy protection and will continue to operate their businesses as usual.



'The Company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit,' said Erik Haas, Worldwide Vice President of Litigation, Johnson & Johnson. 'However, as the Bankruptcy Court recognized, resolving these cases in the tort system would take decades and impose significant costs on LTL and the system, with most claimants never receiving any compensation.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX