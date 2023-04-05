

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks opened a tad lower on Wednesday as rising oil prices clouded the economic outlook.



Industrial production rebounded in France in February, but not enough to compensate for January's decline, data showed earlier today.



Industrial output rose 1.2 percent month-on-month, after having declined by a downwardly revised 1.4 percent in January, statistical office Insee said.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,323 after closing marginally lower the previous day.



Catering and food services group Sodexo soared 10 percent after it unveiled plans to spin off and list its Benefits & Rewards Services business in 2024.



Capgemini dropped half a percent. The company said it has been selected to coordinate the Next Generation IoT project, part of the European Commission's Next Generation Internet initiative.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX