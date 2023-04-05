

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday after a survey showed the country's services sector continued its recovery in March.



The final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI rose to 52.9 from a preliminary reading of 52.8.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,654 after declining half a percent on Tuesday.



Insurer Direct Line jumped 5.7 percent after an upgrade from Citigroup.



Lookers Plc rallied 2.4 percent after the automotive retail and service group reported higher profit after tax in its fiscal 2022 with strong revenue growth.



Gambling group Entain was little changed after acquiring sports media business 365scores for up to $160 million.



Utility Centrica gained 2.5 percent after commencing a share buyback program.



