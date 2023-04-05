

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.35 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $37.62 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $755.95 million from $783.20 million last year.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



