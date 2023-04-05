

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) said it appointed Angela Eames as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to the Board with immediate effect. Angela is currently Dignity's Group Financial Controller and interim Chief Financial Officer of Dignity Funerals Ltd.



Angela is a chartered management accountant who joined Dignity 33 years ago.



Angela replaces Dean Moore, who steps down with immediate effect from his role as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Group. Dean remains on the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director.



