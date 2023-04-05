

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a somewhat weak start and ended modestly higher on Wednesday thanks to sustained buying in some frontline counters.



The benchmark SMI, which once again moved in a tight band, ended with a gain of 41.92 points or 0.38% at 11,115.40.



Roche Holding climbed about 2.5%, Givaudan and Lonza Group both gained about 2.35%, Novartis surged 1.7% and Nestle advanced 1.4%. Swisscom and Zurich Insurance Group also ended notably higher.



Holcim and Sika ended lower by 5.2% and 5%, respectively. Geberit drifted down 4.2%, while ABB ended nearly 3% down, and Logitech ended lower by 2.36%.



Credit Suisse, Alcon, UBS Group and Richemont lost 1 to 1.6%, while Swiss Re and Partners Group both shed nearly 1%.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS, Georg Fischer, Belimo Holding, Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps lost 4.7 to 5.75%.



Adecco ended 3.1% down, while VAT Group, Clariant, Julius Baer, Swatch Group and Kuehne & Nagel lost 1.6 to 2.5%.



Galenica Sante, SIG Combibloc, SGS, Lindt & Spruengli, Barry Callebaut and Flughafen Zurich also ended weak.



