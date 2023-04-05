

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Wednesday reported net sales of $21.71 billion for the retail month of March, the five weeks ended April 2, 2023, an increase of 0.5 percent from $21.61 billion last year.



For the thirty-one weeks ended April 2, 2023, the company reported net sales of $137.77 billion, an increase of 6.0 percent from $130.00 billion last year.



Comparable sales for the company dropped 11% for the 5-week period.



