

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc (DLAR), a British service provider for government and related organizations, said on Thursday that it has appointed Charles Andrews as interim Chief Financial Officer, with effect from April 11.



The company's former CFO Rob Harding had resigned in January to take up the role of finance chief at PayPoint Plc.



Andrews most recently worked as Senior Vice President, Airframes at Meggitt Plc. Earlier, he held senior finance roles at Ingram Micro Inc and GSK.



