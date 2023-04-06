

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a German leisure, travel, and tourism firm, said on Thursday that it expects its load factor to be broadly in line with the pre-pandemic level in the current Easter holiday season. The company's projection is based on strong demand across all markets for sunshine destinations, including Canary Islands, Turkey, Balearics, Mainland Spain, Egypt, and Greece.



The company noted that it has bookings of over 500,000 customers with load factor projected to be in the range of 95 percent which is broadly in line with pre-Covid-19 levels.



Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, said: 'Booking momentum remains encouraging, and the travel trends and strong demand for the Easter holidays are a healthy signal for the upcoming summer.'



