

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hestia Capital Management, LLC, which is the third largest stockholder of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), issued a letter to Pitney Bowes employees. Hestia is seeking to elect five independent candidates to Pitney Bowes' nine-member Board. Hestia urged to vote for its full slate at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Hestia Capital stated that its nominees intend to replace Chief Executive Officer Marc Lautenbach with a proven interim Chief Executive Officer - Lance Rosenzweig - who has created significant value when leading other turnarounds.



