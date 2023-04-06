

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week.



Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, from April 11-12. His visit marks the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.



The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12 to 14. He will discuss the two nations' close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges.



He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo. At County Mayo, Biden will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link the two countries and its people, the White House said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX