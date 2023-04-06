

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output expanded for the second straight month in February, and at an accelerated pace, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Production in the manufacturing industries climbed a seasonally adjusted 25.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 19.3 percent strong rebound in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent from January, when it grew by 1.0 percent.



Total industrial production was 23.0 percent higher in February compared to last year, after a 20.0 percent growth in the prior month. This was also the second successive monthly increase.



The modern sector, which includes the pharmaceutical, computer, electronic and medical instrumentation sectors, recorded a 26.4 percent increase in industrial production in February compared with last year, the agency said.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose at a slower pace of 3.1 percent in February, following a 9.7 percent gain in January.



