Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Tradegate
06.04.23
17:48 Uhr
5,456 Euro
+0,060
+1,11 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4275,45419:48
5,4345,46319:47
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2023 | 19:26
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Ethnic Profiling, Girls in STEM, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about a new workplace survey looking at flexibility, the importance of psychological safety, ethnic profiling in the Netherlands, and a new STEM educational series.

Well being

Future Forum, a consortium founded by tech company Slack, just released the results from its latest workplace survey, and mental and physical exhaustion are at an all-time high. Insightful findings, especially about the benefits of flexibility!

Psychological safety

Very interesting HBR article about psychological safety, why it is so important and how we can create it in our work environments.

Ethnic profiling

A Dutch appeal court has now prohibited the Netherland's military police to use ethnic profiling at the borders, saying it was a particularly serious form of discrimination. Read more here.

Girls in STEM

Representation matters! The number of women graduating in STEM is small, and even smaller for women of colour. Well-known STEM organizations Black Girls CODE and GoldieBlox have now launched CODE Along, a free educational series hosted by Black women.

Ericsson, Thursday, April 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748001/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Ethnic-Profiling-Girls-in-STEM-and-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.