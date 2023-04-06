Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Ethnic Profiling, Girls in STEM, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about a new workplace survey looking at flexibility, the importance of psychological safety, ethnic profiling in the Netherlands, and a new STEM educational series.

Well being

Future Forum, a consortium founded by tech company Slack, just released the results from its latest workplace survey, and mental and physical exhaustion are at an all-time high. Insightful findings, especially about the benefits of flexibility!

Psychological safety

Very interesting HBR article about psychological safety, why it is so important and how we can create it in our work environments.

Ethnic profiling

A Dutch appeal court has now prohibited the Netherland's military police to use ethnic profiling at the borders, saying it was a particularly serious form of discrimination. Read more here.

Girls in STEM

Representation matters! The number of women graduating in STEM is small, and even smaller for women of colour. Well-known STEM organizations Black Girls CODE and GoldieBlox have now launched CODE Along, a free educational series hosted by Black women.

