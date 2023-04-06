

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IKEA has recalled about 25,000 BLAVINGAD fishing games due to the risk of children choking on its small parts.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small metal rivet within a wooden play piece can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.



IKEA said it has received notice of four incident reports of the rivet coming loose worldwide. However, none of the reported incidents occurred in the U.S. or required medical attention.



The recall involves the IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game. The ocean-themed fishing game consists of two wooden fishing lines with string and magnets to attract wooden play pieces with metal rivets. The game consists of 11 pieces and a die.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled BLAVINGAD fishing game and contact IKEA for a full refund.



The products were sold at IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com from October 2022 through March 2023 for about $15.



