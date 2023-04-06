

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against some of its major counterparts on Thursday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, for clues about the outlook for interest rates.



Data released by the Labor Department this morning showed initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell to 228,000 in the week ended April 1st, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 246,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 198,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department's more closely watched employment report, due on Friday, is expected to show an addition of 240,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6%.



The dollar index, which climbed to 102.14 around mid morning, dropped to 101.76 before recovering to 101.91, recording a small gain.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to 1.0922 from 1.0907.



The dollar is stronger against Pound Sterling at 1.2440, gaining from 1.2461.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar is up, fetching 131.81 yen a unit.



The dollar is firm against the Aussie at 0.6671, gaining from 0.6721, and weak against Swiff franc at CHF 0.9048. Against the Loonie, the dollar has firmed to C$ 1.3490 from C$ 1.3459.



