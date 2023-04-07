

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see February results for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the leading index score was 96.6.



Japan also will release February numbers for household spending, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.4 percent on month and a gain of 4.3 percent on year. That follows the 2.7 percent monthly jump and he 0.3 percent annual decline.



South Korea will provide February figures for its current account; in January, it showed a deficit of $4.52 billion.



Finally, the markets in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia are closed on Friday for Good Friday.



