

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar rose against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.6340 against the euro and 88.07 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6361 and 87.84, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.6683 and 0.9014 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6671 and 0.8999, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.58 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the greenback and 0.92 against the loonie.



