

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.6262 against the U.S. dollar and 82.49 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6242 and 82.28, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.7435 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7479.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.65 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.69 against the euro.



