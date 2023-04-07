

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved in February to the highest level in four months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 97.7 in February from a 26-month low of 96.6 in the previous month.



This was the first rise in four months and the strongest since October 2022, when the score was 98.8.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also rose to 99.2 in February from 96.4 in January.



At the same time, the lagging index dropped to a 6-month low of 99.2 in February from 100.6 in the preceding month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX