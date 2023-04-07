

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The yen fell to 3-day lows of 131.95 against the U.S. dollar and 145.95 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 131.56 and 145.45, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 144.01 and 164.28 from early highs of 143.62 and 163.68, respectively.



Against the Australia, New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 88.18, 82.56 and 97.77 from early highs of 87.82, 82.21 and 97.52, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 135.00 against the greenback, 148.00 against the franc, 146.00 against the euro, 168.00 against the pound, 92.00 against the aussie, 84.00 against the kiwi and 99.00 against the loonie.



