

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TSMC (TSM) reported that, on a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2023 was approximately NT$145.41 billion, a decrease of 10.9 percent from February 2023 and a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2022.



For January through March 2023, revenue was NT$508.63 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.



In 2022, TSMC served 532 customers and manufactured 12,698 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets including high performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics.



