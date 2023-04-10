

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, on Monday posted a decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2023.



For the first quarter, the company recorded revenue of NT$4.605 billion or $151.1 million, lesser than NT$6.725 billion or $220.6 million, posted for the same quarter of 2022.



For the fourth quarter of 2022, ChipMOS had generated revenue of N$4.686 billion or $153.7 million.



For the month of March, revenue was at NT$1.837 billion or $60.3 million, compared with N$2.355 billion or $77.3 million in March 2022.



ChipMOS had reported revenue of N$1.437 billion or $47.2 million for the month of February 2023.



