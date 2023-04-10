

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Canada) Incorporated (VRTX) said that Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for the expanded use of PrORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in children ages 1 to <2 years who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.



PrORKAMBI was previously approved by Health Canada for use in people with CF ages 2 years and older with two copies of the F508del mutation.



Cystic fibrosis is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting more than 88,000 people globally. CF is a progressive, multi-organ disease that affects the lungs, liver, pancreas, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands and reproductive tract.



