

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The loonie was down against the euro, at a 4-day low of 1.4753.



The loonie retreated to 1.3516 against the greenback and 98.47 against the yen, from its previous 4-day high of 1.3481 and a 1-week high of 98.97, respectively.



The currency may find support around 1.49 against the euro, 1.37 against the greenback and 94.5 against the yen.



