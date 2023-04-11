

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter has been merged into Elon Musk's newly formed shell firm X Corp., according to media reports quoting a court filing.



'Pursuant to Rule 7.1 (a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists,' says a document dated April 4 submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against the company and its former chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, by far-right activist and journalist Laura Loomer.



X Corp. is a privately held corporation under X Holdings Company.



Loomer has initiated legal action against a number of social media platforms, including Meta and Twitter.



Musk has not publicly commented on the merger, but cryptically tweeted 'X' Tuesday morning.



