

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY) said that it has nominated its deputy Chairperson Kelly Bennett as its Supervisory Board Chairperson. He would succeed Cristina Stenbeck, who has decided not to stand for re-election.



Bennett has been a member of Zalando's Supervisory Board since 2019 and serves as an advisor to the leadership teams of Microsoft, Strava, Nubank and was formerly Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix.



Zalando said that Stenbeck will continue to serve until the date of the Annual General Meeting on May 24. She has served on the Supervisory Board over several terms, from 2014 to 2016 and then again from 2019 to 2023.



Zalando noted that its Nomination Committee proposes Jennifer Hyman, Niklas ostberg, Anders Holch Povlsen and Mariella Röhm-Kottmann to be re-elected as shareholder representatives. The Nomination Committee has further recommended electing Susanne Schroter-Crossan as an independent member of the board.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX