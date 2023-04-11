

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in nearly a year, largely due to price changes for fuel as well as gas and electricity, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 6.7 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 7.6 percent increase in February.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since April 2022, when prices had grown the same 6.7 percent.



Despite this slowdown, inflation is still high, mainly due to high price increases within the group of goods, the agency said.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew at a faster rate of 15.8 percent annually in March, after a 14.8 percent surge in February.



Meanwhile, the growth in transportation charges eased to 3.5 percent from 6.5 percent, led by lower fuel prices. Similarly, electricity and heating costs showed a slower increase of 5.4 percent.



Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation moderated to 6.4 percent in March from 6.7 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in March, in contrast to a 0.9 percent gain in February.



