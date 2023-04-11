

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday announced deliveries of 130 commercial flights in the first quarter of 2023. Out of these 113 were 737s and 11 were 787s. The company delivered four 777s and one of 747 an 767.



In the defense, space, and security programs, the company delivered 13 remanufactured AH-64 Apache and seven new AH-64 Apache. There were seven F/A-18 Models, while five were CH-47 Chinook new, one CH-47 Chinook renewed and two F-15 models, and one KC-46 Tanker. There was a delivery of three P-8 models and three commercial and civil satellites.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX