

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L), a Taiwanese hardware and electronics company, reported consolidated revenues for March 2023 of NT$24.15 billion, a 64.5% growth on month-over-month basis.



Preliminary revenues for the first-quarter 2023 summed up to NT$52.46 billion, which includes 29.6% business contribution from non-computer and display products.



According to Acer, Chromebook revenues grew 44.4% in the first-quarter quarter-over-quarter. Altos Computing Inc. Revenues grew 108.4% in quarter year-over-year. MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 31.6% in the quarter year-over-year. Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 39.8% in the first-quarter year-over-year.



