

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) ), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, reported Wednesday that its net revenues for the month of March dropped 12 percent to NT$45.78 billion from last year's NT$52 billion. Sequentially, net revenues grew 14.5 percent from February.



In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.50 billion, down 18.6 percent from $1.84 billion a year ago. Sequentially, net revenues grew 13.1 percent.



In the first quarter, the company's net revenues dropped 9.3 percent to NT$130.89 billion from NT$144.39 billion last year. In US dollar terms, net revenues were $4.30 billion, down 17 percent from prior year's $5.18 billion.



Sequentially, first-quarter net revenues fell 26.2 percent in local currency and 24 percent in US dollar terms.



