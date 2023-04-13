

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Swiss Re shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Wednesday's Annual General Meeting, the Reinsurer major said in a statement.



The shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out an ordinary dividend of $6.40 per share for the 2022 financial year.



The shareholders approved the re-election of Sergio P. Ermotti as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. As announced on 29 March 2023, Sergio P. Ermotti will step down after the AGM and a short handover period. The Board of Directors has appointed Jacques de Vaucleroy as Vice Chairman and as Lead Independent Director. He will chair the Board of Directors until a new Chairperson has been elected by an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders.



The shareholders re-elected all other proposed members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. Vanessa Lau and Pia Tischhauser were elected as new Board members, for a one-year term as well.



In addition, shareholders elected Jay Ralph as a new member of the Compensation Committee and re elected all other proposed Compensation Committee members for a one-year period.



The shareholders approved with 86.69% of the votes cast the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the one-year term until the completion of the 2024 AGM.



The shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year with 94.53% of the votes cast.



In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year with 88.35%.



In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2022 Compensation Report with 89.34% of the votes cast.



