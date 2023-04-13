

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK), on Thursday, announced that it is on track to report full-year results in line with expectations and its guidance of low single-digit constant currency net revenue growth.



Over the next three years, the company continues to expect operating profit growth to accelerate to a mid-single digit CAGR at constant currency.



Excluding the impact of the company's exit from Russia last year, its first-half Group net revenue is expected to be at a similar level to last year at constant currency, with strong combustible pricing offset by temporarily increased volume declines against a prior period which benefited from COVID-related changes in buying patterns.



Further, Imperial Brands expects a stronger net revenue performance in the second half, supported by a normalisation of volume trends and price increases taken during the first half.



At current exchange rates, translation foreign exchange is expected to be a c. 6.5 per cent tailwind on first-half earnings per share and a c. 2.5-3.5 per cent tailwind on full-year earnings per share.



