

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L), a consumer goods business, Thursday said its revenue for the third quarter was 166 million pounds, on a like-for-like growth of 6.2% driven primarily by price/mix improvements.



The company's reported revenue grew 13.5% reflecting contribution of Childs Farm which was acquired in March 2022 as well as favourable foreign exchange movements.



Looking forward, the company expects full-year adjusted profit before tax to be at least in line with current market estimates.



'As anticipated, performance has strengthened in Europe & the Americas, with a return to revenue growth and a marked improvement in profitability in the quarter. As a result, we remain confident in delivering against FY23 expectations and that further strategic progress will be made in the balance of FY23 and into FY24,' commented Jonathan Myers, Chief Executive Officer.



